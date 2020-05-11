Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Blue Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Watts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Watts Obituary
Kathleen M. Watts (Woods), age 68, of Halifax, formerly of Hyde Park passed away May 7, 2020, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Born in Boston, she was raised in Hyde Park and graduated from St. Clare High School in Roslindale. She worked for several years as a Manager at Home Pharmacy in Hyde Park. Family was the center of Kathleen's life and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and brothers and sisters. Beloved mother of Keith Watts and his wife Stacy of Marshfield and Jill Watts of Halifax. Nanny of Brady, Jameson, and Maya Watts. Sister of Mary Woods of Hyde Park, Henry Woods of Hyde Park, Susan Woods of Norton, Timothy Woods of Foxboro, and the late Robert Woods. Aunt of Eric Woods and Cameron O'Grady. A private graveside service will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -