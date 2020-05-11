|
|
Kathleen M. Watts (Woods), age 68, of Halifax, formerly of Hyde Park passed away May 7, 2020, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Born in Boston, she was raised in Hyde Park and graduated from St. Clare High School in Roslindale. She worked for several years as a Manager at Home Pharmacy in Hyde Park. Family was the center of Kathleen's life and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and brothers and sisters. Beloved mother of Keith Watts and his wife Stacy of Marshfield and Jill Watts of Halifax. Nanny of Brady, Jameson, and Maya Watts. Sister of Mary Woods of Hyde Park, Henry Woods of Hyde Park, Susan Woods of Norton, Timothy Woods of Foxboro, and the late Robert Woods. Aunt of Eric Woods and Cameron O'Grady. A private graveside service will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2020