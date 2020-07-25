1/1
Kathleen M. Yurof
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Marie Reiling Yurof, age 72, passed away at home with her family by her side on July 14, 2020, after losing a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy is survived by her husband, Tom, daughters, Cindy Waller (Kane), Susie D'Entremont (Jay), Mandy Reisman (Matt), and her two sons, Erik Yurof (Kelli) and Joe Lowry, as well as her eight adoring grandchildren, Nate, Liam, Jossie, Sammy, Sophia, Ty, Ben and Lucy. She also leaves a stepmother, Celia Reiling of Vero Beach, FL, and three devoted sisters and their families, Betsy and Bob Hodge of Halifax, Mary and Steve Cancellare of Pensacola, FL and Eileen and Steve Buttrick of Weymouth. Due to the risk of COVID-19, there will be no services at this time, but the family will host a celebration of Kathys life at some point next year. Donations in her honor to either the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) or the Norwell VNA Hospice, who provided superior care in her final days, would be greatly appreciated. To view an enhanced obituary, share a remembrance or condolence, please visit Kathys tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Tom and family, My Condolences. I have so many good memories. And I will miss her. Love Theresa
Theresa Catabia
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved