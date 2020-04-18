|
|
Kathleen O'Leary, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Care One, Weymouth. The family wishes to thank the Staff of Care One in Weymouth, as well as the Ascend Hospice Staff. Kathleen was born November 10, 1922, the daughter of Patrick Glynn of Galway, Ireland, and his wife Mary Mullen Glynn of Galway, Ireland. She was the wife of the late Edward O'Leary. She leaves behind her beloved children, son, Edward O'Leary of Wollaston, daughters, Joan O'Leary of Braintree, Ann Marie O'Leary of Braintree, John O'Leary, of Braintree, Theresa married to Richard McDonough of Lexington, and her daughter, Mary O'Leary, of Braintree, and Kathleen's sister, Teresa Morgan of Ireland. Kathleen leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Sean McDonough of Somerville, Sarah and Brian Downey of Billerica, and John and Karen O'Leary of Middleboro, and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held on April 15, at Braintree Cemetery on Plain St. In the future a memorial Mass will be announced. Donations, in her memory, may be made to Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752 and to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 851 Washington St., Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020