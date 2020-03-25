|
|
Kathleen P. (Blaisdell) MacKinnon of Weymouth, died March 18, 2020. Kathy was talented at many crafts whether it was baking elaborate birthday cakes for her family, crocheting beautiful sweaters for her grandchildren or designing lovely holiday centerpieces. She even had her own cake business in her early years and a successful career in housing. She loved holidays, birthdays, decorating and hosting family and friends. Kathy was grateful to raise her family in a beach side community and enjoyed the lifestyle that accompanied that. She cared deeply about her family and was always there for you when you needed her. She will be profoundly missed. She was the devoted mother of Dan MacKinnon and his wife Liza of Duxbury and Mike MacKinnon of Weymouth; cherished "RaRa Kathy" of Megan, Emma and Connor MacKinnon; loving sister of Neil Blaisdell of Swampscott, the late Mary Savage and the late Elaine Curtin. Also survived by nieces and nephews and her dearest friend and unofficial sister Cathy Watts. In keeping with current health concerns regarding the coronavirus, services will be private. Kathy will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 25, 2020