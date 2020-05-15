|
|
Kathleen Park of Quincy peacefully passed into the arms of her loving Lord on the morning of Monday, May 4, 2020. Kathleen was born in County Donegal, Ireland, and was predeceased by her loving husband, Harry of Dundee, Scotland. Kathleen is survived by a daughter, Anne and her husband John. She is also survived by her grandson, Sean and his loving wife Jenna. They enjoyed a special relationship sharing laughs, hugs and many joyous moments together. Sean and Jenna were the joy in Kathleen's world. Kathleen was also fortunate to have an extended family with her "adopted" daughter, Kathleen "Kiki" Carr and her husband Dr. Steven Carr. The combination of their wit and compassionate medical care throughout the latter part of her life has been a blessing. The family would also like to thank Dina, RN Bayside Unit at Marina Bay who took care of Kathleen during this most difficult time. Sometimes a simple thank you seems so insufficient when someone has given so much of their time, love and care. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings, a funeral Mass and burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2020