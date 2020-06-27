Kathleen Petitpas

Kathleen "Kay" (Semler) Petitpas, age 85, of Hyde Park died June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Anthony and dear mother of Daniel A. II and his wife Susan (Gellerman) of Westwood and Steven J. and his wife Elizabeth J. (McHugh) of West Roxbury. Daughter of the late Martin and Rita Semler. Sister of Virginia Cribble of Albuquerque, N.M., and the late Martin Jr., Thomas and James Semler. Godmother of Leonard J. Petitpas Jr. of Holbrook. Also survived by 3 nephews, 10 nieces, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Kay enjoyed knitting, sewing and genealogy research. She was an avid collector of dolls and was a member of numerous genealogist organizations. Kay's family wishes to thank and the staff of the Faulkner Hospital for all their kindness to her. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Faulkner Hospital President's Fund, P.O. Box 414905, Boston, MA 02241, would be appreciated. Services and interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, will be private. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.