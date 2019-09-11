|
|
Kathleen Kathy/Kate), Donahue Porter, age 72 passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Daughter of the late William Bill and Harriet (Hoar) Donahue. Survived by her husband John Jack Porter and sisters Maureen Stone of Chicopee and Joanne Hopkinson of Dunedin, FL. Also sister-in-law to Catherine Cathy (Porter) Devlin, William Bill and Linda Porter, James Jim and Nancy Porter. Kathy was also survived by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Kathy worked 50 years for her dear friends Thomas and Diana Ryan. Kathy enjoyed watching and playing golf. Jack and Kathy live in Braintree and Port St. Lucie, FL. She was known for her kindness and generosity. She always had a smile and thought of others before herself. Many thanks to her team at Dana Farber Cancer Institute for their outstanding care. In lieu of flowers, Kathy would like everyone to do a good deed in her memory or make a donation in memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215-5450. Services will be private. Cartwright- Venuti Funeral Home, Braintree is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019