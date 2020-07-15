1/1
Kathleen T. Cuneo
Kathleen T. Cuneo, Pembroke, Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was 77 years old. Kathy Katie was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts, she is the daughter of Ibri and Helen Curtis. On October 1, 1961 she married Ron Cuneo beginning their marriage and beautiful life for the next almost 60 years, living in Pembroke, Massachusetts. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Preceded in death by her son Paul, brother Paul and sisters Ann and Barbara. Survived by her husband Ronald Cuneo; sisters Jean Spencer and Dorothy Curtis; brother Robert Curtis; daughters Theresa Sprague and her husband Doug, and Nanci Garneau and her husband John; grandchildren Daniel and Devin Foley, Alexander and Nathaniel Sprague, Drew and Emma Garneau. Kathy worked for the Town of Pembroke for many years. She loved crafting and puzzling as well as a deep love for vacationing in Aruba! Family and friends will celebrate her life at a memorial service at a later date.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 15, 2020.
