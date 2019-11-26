|
|
Kathleen V. Fitzpatrick, 89, of Quincy, formerly of Roxbury, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Kathleen was a graduate of Mission Church High School and State Teachers College in Boston. Upon receiving her certificate to teach in 1956, Kathleen dedicated herself to the education of children. She loved Quincy and worked as a teacher in the Quincy School System, teaching primarily second grade for over 40 years, retiring in June of 1995. For her work establishing an annual Dinosaur Program for her second grade classes at the Merrymount School, Kathleen was fondly called "The Dinosaur Teacher". In an article in the Quincy Sun, July 6, 1989, the Program was cited as involving all curriculum areas, as well as anthropology. Upon her retirement, then Quincy Mayor James Sheets issued a proclamation naming May 5, 1995, as Kay Fitzpatrick Day and extended the appreciation of a grateful city for her dedicated service. Kathleen maintained lasting relationships with many former colleagues and students. She enjoyed an additional career working at Filene's down at the "Plaza" until she retired, again, after working there for over 20 years. She remained active in the Retired Teachers Association serving as Assistant treasurer for many years. An ardent advocate of education she established a scholarship fund in 2000 through the Quincy Retired Teachers Association, in memory of her parents, to whom education was viewed as essential. Through her membership on the Scholarship Committee, each year a scholarship is awarded to deserving Quincy and North Quincy High School students. A staunch news and history enthusiast, Kathleen read two newspapers every morning and could answer any questions about the history of Boston and its politics. She was a person with deep convictions and strongly held views. Kathleen was a loyal friend to many and her friends were devoted to her throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Corey and Mary Connolly; her brothers, Terrence Fitzpatrick, John Fitzpatrick and James Fitzpatrick; and her parents, John and Winifred (Walsh) Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her loving sister, Patricia Coulombe of North Easton; sisters-in-law, Joan Fitzpatrick, Jennifer Fitzpatrick and Mary Fitzpatrrick; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, 1 great great-nephew and 2 great great-nieces. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin Street, Quincy. A requiem Mass celebrating her life to follow at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St, Quincy, with burial to follow in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, 409 Corey St., Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 26, 2019