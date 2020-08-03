1/
Kathryn E. Hanscom
1919 - 2020
Kathryn E. (Evans) Hanscom , 101, of Holbrook, formerly of Hudson, died peacefully, July 30, 2020 at her home. Kathryn was born, January 7, 1919, in Birdsboro, Pa. to the late Joseph W. and Elva M. (Hornberger) Evans. She was raised and educated in Reading, Pa. and was a graduate of Kutztown University. She had lived in Holbrook for seven years, previously in Hudson for over forty years. Kathryn began teaching in a one room school house in Pennsylvania and continued to teach at various levels until her retirement at age 86. She was a talented singer and enjoyed serving as a church soloist. Kathryn was devoted to her family. Beloved wife of the late Lewis C. Hanscom and the late Allen G. Thomas, Sr. Devoted mother of Allen G. Thomas and his wife Janan of Abington and the late Kathleen M. Michael. Step-mother of Lewis Hanscom of West Boylston and Mary Wheaton of Austin, TX. Loving grandmother of five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren. Dear sister of Elizabeth Heacock of Maryland and the late Elaine Keegan. Kathryn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services are private. Interment at Saint James Lutheran Cemetery in Geigertown, Pa. will take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Kathryn's memory may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 E. Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02188 or at www.apdaparkinson.org. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. Please visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 3, 2020.
