Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Kathryn F. DeLuca Obituary
Kathryn F. (O'Connor) DeLuca, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Sweeney) O'Connor; beloved wife of the late John C. DeLuca; devoted and loving mother of Michael DeLuca and his wife Marilyn of Weymouth, John C. Deluca Jr. and his wife Susan of Plympton, Teresa Mazzilli of Weymouth, Marie Deluca of Scituate, and late Kathryn DeLuca and Edward DeLuca; loving grandmother of David, Donna, Melissa, Nicholas, Ryan and Scott; loving great-grandmother of Anthony, Danielle, Donovan, Grace, Kayleigh, Matthew, Michael, Ben, Jessica, Josh, Zach, Gracie and Sadie; beloved sister of the late Dorothy O'Connor, Alice Mollica and Charles O'Connor; mother-in-law of Patricia Haavisto of Plymouth; beloved aunt of several nieces and nephews. Also survived by her dear friend, Noreen Matheson. Kathryn was a lifelong Weymouth resident. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, in Weymouth, where she was captain of the girls varsity basketball team. She also attended nursing school. She enjoyed reading, word and jigsaw puzzles, watching the New England Patriots and the golf channel. Kathryn also kept current with the local and national news. She always looked forward to meeting friends for lunch at the Grill and Eye Restaurant in Weymouth Landing, visiting with friends while picking out books at the Pratt Library in East Weymouth, or having her hair styled at Attractions Hairdressers in Columbian Square, South Weymouth. She was a great lady, a true representative of the greatest generation. She will be missed. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing, on Tuesday, September 17, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Monday, Sept. 16, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Hersey St., Hingham. Donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
