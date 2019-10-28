|
Kathryn McWhorter Quinn, of Hingham, passed October 13, 2019 peacefully at home with her family at her side at the age of 97. Kathryn was born in Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama, volunteered for the United Services Organizations Inc. (USO), where she met her husband, John Quinn Sr. of Hingham. Kathryn was a true southern belle who quickly found her place as a Hinghamite. Kay volunteered for over 70 years for local organizations such as the Hingham Congregational Church Consignment Center, the Mother's Club, Garden Club, Ladies PGA, Crow Point Improvement Association, Hingham Harbor Development Committee, as a Girl Scout Leader, and at Linden Ponds on the Welcoming Committee, in the Treasure Shop and with the Bridge Group. Kathryn is survived by her son John Quinn Jr. of Hingham, Susan Nelligan and her husband Ken of Wareham, Mary Quinn of Hingham, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Charles Richard of Texas. A celebration of life for Kathryn (Kay) will be held at Linden Ponds in the Fireside Lounge, Hingham on Saturday, November 2, from 9 -11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Linden Ponds of Hingham, Kathryn Quinn Scholarship Fund, 303 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guest book please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
