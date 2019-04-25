|
Kathy Lane, 67, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Hanover, died on March 19, 2019, after a period of failing health. Born in Hanover, daughter of Joyce (Torrey) Tucker of Hanover and the late Robert Tucker, Kathy was raised and educated in Hanover, graduating from Hanover High School in 1969. Kathy worked for many years as a professional accountant. She enjoyed sewing crocheting and doing jigsaw puzzles. Kathy was a very kind person. She put her knitting talents to good use by working as a volunteer to knit hats for babies that had been born prematurely. Kathy is survived by her mother, Joyce (Torrey) Tucker of Hanover. She was the mother of Edward Lane of Va., and Penny Lane of Va.; sister of Kenneth Tucker of South Easton, Jean Maclennan of Natick, and the late Richard Tucker; grandmother of Killian, Kyler and Garrick. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate Kathy's life on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street Rockland. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., following visitation. Burial will follow in the Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations in Kathy's name may be made to the Hanover Visiting Nurses Association, Hanover Town Hall, 550 Hanover St., Suite 35, Hanover, MA 02339.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019