Kathy Parnell Hendrickson, passed away peacefully at home, on July 9, 2020, after a short battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was born and raised in Belmont and summered in Scituate, where she spent most of her adult life. It was in Sand Hills of Scituate that she met her future husber, Eric. The two of them enjoyed 33 years of marriage, constantly building on their love of family, boating, vacations and passed down traditions. Together, they raised two children: Trisky, daughter Shannon, and Bud, son Johnny. Kath was an amazing mother who was fiercely protective of her kiddles and loved spending time with them by the pool, at the ocean, visiting Cape Cod, vacations to Disney and Florida, or simply watching their favorite shows in the fam room. She always put her family first and had a wonderful way of taking care of and nurturing others. The knowledge she acquired at St. Thomas Aquinas and Curry College prepared her for a life of caregiving and she was devoted to the wellbeing of her parents, her husband and children, and nieces and nephews. Kathy also cared for her great nephews, continuing to pass along her amazing motherly instincts and always expanding the list of kiddles she loved. Kathy had a wonderful sense of humor but always told you exactly how it was. She did things her way, right up to the end. She will be sorely missed but her legacy and humor will live on in those that she loved. Kathy was the daughter of the late John and Josephine Parnell of Scituate/Belmont and is survived by Nancy Parnell Reardon of Scituate, Charles and Ellen Parnell of Marshfield, John and Sue Parnell of Hingham, Robert and Maureen Parnell of PA, Maureen Callis-Banks and Carl Banks of Quincy, and Susan and Bill Hodgkins of ME. In addition, she is survived by countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many great friends. Services will be private due to Covid 19 restrictions though contributions in Kathys memory made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will be appreciated. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
