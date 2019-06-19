|
Kayur Pravin "K" Shah, Esq., age 36, of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, passed away, Monday, June 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family and friends. K battled Stage IV lung cancer along with the autoimmune disease, scleroderma, for two and a half years with courage, grace, humility, and almost always a smile. Kayur was born in Umreth, India and immigrated as a child to the United States in November of 1986. He had lived in Quincy for nine years, previously living in Weymouth for over twenty years. K received his Bachelor's degree from Clark University and his Juris Doctor degree from Roger Williams University School of Law in Rhode Island. He served as an Assistant Regional Counsel for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families from 2011-2016. While at DCF, Kayur represented front line social workers protecting children from abuse and neglect. He was passionate about helping children in need and treated everyone he encountered with respect and dignity. In 2016, Kayur opened his own practice, Kayur P. Shah, Attorney at Law in Quincy, but his most important job was as husband and father. He loved spending time with his family at cookouts, holidays, and get-togethers. He enjoyed cheering on Boston sports teams, especially the New England Patriots, and loved playing sports with his son, Lucas. Kayur also enjoyed trips to North Conway, sharing stories, events at the beach, or a good debate with anyone. Beloved husband for nine years of Christine M. "Chrissy" (Niosi) Shah. Devoted father of four-year old Lucas J. Shah. Loving son of Pravin R. and Sudha P. (Ghabawala) Shah of Rockland. Dear brother of Sejal Shah of Rockland, Shital (Shah) Mehta and her husband Pranav of Connecticut. Cherished uncle of Om and Shriya. Kayur was son- in-law of Peter and Donna Niosi, and brother-in-law of Jacqui Niosi and Donna Niosi, all of Quincy. K is also survived by many relatives, friends, and colleagues. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours, which will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Thursday, June 20, from 4 | 8 p.m. At the request of the family, funeral services will take place privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service at Merrymount Beach, Quincy Shore Avenue, on Friday, June 21, at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kayur's memory may be made to the Dr. David Kwiatkowski Research Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or by visiting website www.danafarber.org/gift. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 19, 2019