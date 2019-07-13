Keary P. of Weymouth, died July 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous battle with Melanoma, at the age of 43. He was the beloved son of Donna M. Rosado of Weymouth and the late James "Larry" Rosado and of his mother Madeline Marchand; loving brother of Keith R. Rosado and his wife Emily of Hull, Richie Rosado of Weymouth, Ryan Rosado of Weymouth, and Kris Rosado of Norwood; devoted "Uncle Kear Bear" of Brandon J. Nolan of Falmouth, James A. Rosado of Hull, Victoria C. Rosado of Hull, and Nyleigh E. Johnson of Victoria, B.C.; loving grandson of the late Edgar P. Rosado and James F. "Buddy" and Lorraine Manning. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Keary adored his family, especially his nieces and nephews and loved cheering them on in all of their activities. He played hockey both as a youth and adult, coached and played softball with his brothers, and was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Bruins. He worked in data entry for Computershare for many years. Keary had a great sense of humor and was kind, compassionate, and generous. He had a big heart and would do anything for anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 3-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be Monday in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Keary may be made to Impact Melanoma, One Concord Farms, 490 Virginia Rd., Concord, MA 01742. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 13, 2019