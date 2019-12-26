|
Keith Francis Howarth, 48, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on December 20th 2019 in Boston, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was the son of Mary Ann (Walsh) and the late Thomas David Howarth. Keith was born in Falmouth, MA in April of 1971. After his father retired from the Air Force in 1976, the family settled in Plymouth, where Keith attended Plymouth schools, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1989. He received his Bachelor of Art degree from the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. After graduating from college he returned home. To further pursue his passion for art he opened Boston Frameworks in 1997, which culminated in several storefronts. Keith was an amazing artist and was always working on many projects. Keith had many passions. He loved traveling, snowboarding and baking, he was especially proud of the business "Browns Bank Bakery" which have created countless memorable moments. Keith loved his family and friends. He had a lust for life, always dabbling. Keith could transform anything into a piece of art including his yard. He had an incredible, creative eye. Keith is survived by his beloved wife, Melissa (Seward) Howarth. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Ann as well as his siblings; David Howarth of Plymouth, Michelle and Tom Audette of Plymouth, Shawn Howarth of Plymouth and Meaghan and Bruce Kannenberg of Plymouth. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews that he adored; Ryan, Kelly, Anthony, Matthew, Shawna, Camron, Shayla, Libby, Maggie and Ayla. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas and his niece, Jillian Audette as well as his grandparents. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29th from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. with a memorial service at 3 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Keiths memory to www.neds.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 26, 2019