Kellie (Remick) Dacosta Poirier, of Plymouth, born Jan.8, 1970 in Beverly, Mass. and passed on March 27, 2019 in Plymouth, Mass. Loving mother of Jonathan Dacosta, of California, predeceased by her husband Steven Dacosta. Kellie is survived by her husband Adam Poirier of Plymouth, Mass. Her parents Bob and Brenda Remick of Duxbury, Mass. Brother Christopher Remick of Belmont and his children Caleb and Victoria. Sister Kimberly Chandler and her husband Keith, Neil and James of Plymouth. Sister-in-law Noel (Poirier) Muller, her husband Paul, and Paul and Morgan Service of celebration on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Duxbury, 2 Tremont St., Duxbury, MA Flowers may be sent to the church to be delivered Saturday at 9 a.m. For more information, please visit www.magounbiggins.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019