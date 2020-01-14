|
|
Kelly A. Wallace, age 28, of Abington, passed away January 8, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Joseph C. and Tammy (Hocker) Wallace of Abington; granddaughter of Catherine Hocker of Whitman and the late Gerald Hocker, and Coleman "Ted" E. Wallace of Abington and the late Mary (Lyons) Wallace; sister of Stephen R. Wallace and his wife Caitlin of Plymouth, Michael and Sean Wallace both of Abington; loving aunt of Patrick and Molly Wallace. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kelly was a loving and caring person with a huge heart. She loved all animals, and most of all she loved spending time with her family. Relatives and friends invited to visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Thursday, January 16, 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be on Friday in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman, at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kelly's memory to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 14, 2020