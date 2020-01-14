Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Whitman, MA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Brockton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly A. Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly A. Wallace Obituary
Kelly A. Wallace, age 28, of Abington, passed away January 8, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Joseph C. and Tammy (Hocker) Wallace of Abington; granddaughter of Catherine Hocker of Whitman and the late Gerald Hocker, and Coleman "Ted" E. Wallace of Abington and the late Mary (Lyons) Wallace; sister of Stephen R. Wallace and his wife Caitlin of Plymouth, Michael and Sean Wallace both of Abington; loving aunt of Patrick and Molly Wallace. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kelly was a loving and caring person with a huge heart. She loved all animals, and most of all she loved spending time with her family. Relatives and friends invited to visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Thursday, January 16, 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be on Friday in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman, at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kelly's memory to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -