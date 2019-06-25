|
Kelsey E. Wood, 62, of Marshfield, passed away on June 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband, James G. Wood; children, Theresa Jackson and her husband Eric of Plymouth, James Wood Jr. of Marshfield and Joseph Wilson of Texas; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Arianna, and Lily; and many brothers and sisters. Kelsey was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and friend to many. She had a big heart and a strong desire to care for others. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Cruising to the tropical climates were on the top of her list. With a kindness that touched the hearts of so many, she will be forever missed. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Couch Cemetery. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 25, 2019