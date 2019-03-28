Kenneth C. Bryer, 86, of Plymouth, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Diane (Costa) Bryer, and the son of the late Elmer F. and Mary Lauraina (Bell) Bryer. He was also predeceased by brothers, Allen S. Bryer of Florida and Elmer Bryer Jr. of Plymouth. Born in Saugus, December 29, 1932, he was a graduate of Saugus High School, but spent summers as a youth in Marshfield and Boothbay, Maine. Kenneth joined the United States Navy in October 1952. He was a boiler tender on the USS Boston, the USS Manchester and the USS Cross, serving in the Korean conflict. He left the Navy after 6 years as a petty officer and married the love of his life, Diane of Plymouth. The couple moved back to Plymouth in 1964 and made it their home. He worked as a plumber and journeyman for Local 51 (formerly Local 276) and owned his own plumbing business. Ken was a great believer of the labor movement, and served as union president and helped organize the school and town employees' local AFSCME chapter in Plymouth. Kenneth was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and a fan of the New England Patriots well before any championships. He enjoyed discussing politics, reading and playing cribbage. Most important to Kenneth was the time he spent with his loving family and good friends. He was a generous, kind, funny and loving man. He will be sadly missed by all his family. He leaves daughters, Kathleen Bryer of Plymouth, Karen Bryer of Providence, and Kimberly Reviere and husband George of Plymouth. Kenneth dearly loved his grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremy and Rachel Reviere and will be greatly missed by them. He was also loved and will be missed by his good friend and cousin, George Bryer; nieces, Linda Howes and Nancy Bullock; nephew, Jimmy Costa; and son-in-law, Michael Dauphinais. His funeral will be held on Saturday at noon at Davis Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, (at Cordage Park), Plymouth, followed by interment in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Visitation with the family will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Kenneth would be most honored by donations made to the Salvation Army, 52 Long Pond Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary