Kenneth E. Lewis
Kenneth E. Lewis, 67 of Rockland, passed away on October 10, 2020. Born September 15, 1953, he was the son of the late Elias and Linda (Shagoury) Lewis. Ken was raised and educated in Dorchester. He was a hard worker, life of the party, and never turned down a good deal. Ken was a car enthusiast, owning many different cars and an entrepreneur involved in several types of businesses. Ken was the beloved husband of 46 years to Anne Marie (Litif), loving father of Kenneth Lewis of Rockland and Elizabeth Lewis of Weymouth, dear brother of Joanne Simonelli and her husband Bart of Saugus and Bob Lewis and his wife Jean of Natick, beloved grandfather of Cole Lewis. Also survived by 3 nieces and their families. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland. A funeral home service will also be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Hyde Park. In following Covid guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. For directions and to sign Ken's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 13, 2020.
