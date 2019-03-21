Kenneth Frederick Fleet Jr., 81, of Carver, died on March 18, 2019, at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Kenneth was the devoted husband of fifty-two years to Donalda "Donna" (MacKilligan) Fleet. Kenneth Fleet and Lillian May (Marshall) Fleet welcomed their son Kenneth Jr. on August 11, 1937. He was educated in Stoneham and was a graduate of Stoneham High School. After Kenneth's graduation he entered the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as an Air Traffic Controller. He was the honored recipient of the Airman's Medal for heroism from President Kennedy. Kenneth worked as a sales manager for the Curtis 1000 Company in later years. Kenneth was a man of many interests. Whether fishing, boating, or on the beach, he always found peace on the water. Before beginning his sales career, he worked for the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. He loved hockey and served as both referee and coach, and in later years was blessed to cheer on his grandsons from the stands. With a quick wit and great sense of humor, he always made room for laughter. He was a loving family man, always the first to volunteer with a genuine desire to help others. Being the confident man he was, he knew with certainty after only one date (at Buzzard's Bay Bowling Alley) that he would marry and spend the rest of his life with his beloved Donna. In addition to Donna, Kenneth was survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Lapollo of Plymouth, Stephen Fleet and his fiance Tina of Carver and Brian Fleet and his wife Shannon of Plymouth. He was cherished grandfather of Rachael and her husband Tyler, Heather, David, Darren, Lauren, Nathan and Jacob. He was the proud PopPop to great-grandchildren Brady and Olivia. Kenneth was predeceased by his sister Barbara Shewan and son-in-law David Lapollo. A life celebration visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at the Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, followed by a memorial service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Red Cross. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary