Dr. Kenneth L. Fontecchio, age 77, of Medfield, and formerly of Natick, passed away peacefully at home, on October 12, 2019, after courageously battling a severe illness. He was lovingly cared for at home by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Symmes Fontecchio. He is survived by his brother, John Fontecchio of Fairhaven; his son, Dr. Adam Fontecchio and his wife Dr. Tia Malkin-Fontecchio; his granddaughters, Zoe Fontecchio and Sophie Fontecchio, all of Downingtown, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Antoinette Fontecchio of Natick. Dr. Fontecchio was a graduate of Natick High School, Class of 1960, Bowdoin College, Class of 1965, and New York University Dental School, Class of 1969. After internship and residency at Manhattan VA Hospital, he served in the Navy at Camp Lejeune, N.C., during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the Naval Reserve until 1996, when he retired at the rank of Captain after serving faithfully and honorably. He recently retired from his successful practice in Westwood, after 50 years as a practicing periodontist. He was known for his congenial manner and generosity, and loved to share his gardening knowledge and hand tended vegetables with his patients. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing in Ken's memory to the . His family and close friends will be remembering him at a private family gathering by invitation only.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019