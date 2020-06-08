Kenneth G. Stiegler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth G. Stiegler, age 73, of Brockton, formerly of Mattapan, passed away at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl L. (Tyner). Devoted father of Wendy Legee of Brockton and Rita Stiegler of New Mexico. Dear brother of Robert N. Stiegler and his wife Rita of Quincy, Judy A Collins of Hull and Paul M. Stiegler and his wife Janet of N.C. Grandfather of 7 cherished grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Former Paint Manufacturing Co. Plant Manager. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Vietnam Veteran. Funeral services will be private. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved