Kenneth H. Peterson, 88, of Weymouth, died peacefully, October 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (McDonough) Peterson, whom he shared almost 63 years of marriage. He leaves behind his son Ken of Abington and daughter Ellen and her husband Tom of Cohasset. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Lindsey and Erin Peterson of Duxbury, and Ryan of Quincy. He was the last of six siblings to go home to the Lord. Ken was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served with the 36th fighter bomber squadron in Korea, where he received the commendation medal. Upon discharge, he worked for Citgo in Braintree. He then worked for Knickerbocker Dispatch in Avon where he was appointed terminal/sales manager. He retired in 1995. He loved sharing music with Ellen and sports with Kenny and Ryan. He was a long-time fan of the NY Giants and Yankees. Ken was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 697 in Whitman. He enjoyed playing Keno and watching sports, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Everyone that ever met him, knew him as a kind and sincere gentleman. He will be sadly missed by all. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Ken on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St., Weymouth. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home following the visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. Please visit www.CCShepherd .com for directions or online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store