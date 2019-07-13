|
Kenneth M. Logan Sr. of Plymouth, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 9, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born in Quincy and moved to Braintree at a young age where he grew up and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School. Ken was very proud to have been the Drum Major for the St. Thomas More Drum and Bugle Corps from 1951-1956. He then went on to graduate from Curry College in Milton. He was honored to serve his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 8 years from 1958-1966. Ken worked as a successful salesman at Boston Desk of Newton for 10 years. He then went on to join the family nursing home business for over 30 years. He loved golf and was a member of the Milton Hoosic Club for over 20 years. He was also an avid Boston sports fan. He shared a passion for horses with his father Sam and brother Joel. Together they owned "Triple L. Stables" and enjoyed many years of horse racing at Suffolk Downs Race Track. After retiring Ken and his wife Lin enjoyed 10 years in St. Augustine, Fla. His greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for having a wonderful sense of humor and being a true gentleman. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel M. and Florence E. (St. John) Logan, and his son, Kenneth M. Logan Jr. He was the husband of Lin Patrick-Logan; and the former husband of Margery (Lawrence) Logan of Plymouth; loving father of Michelle B. Milroy and her husband Mark of Plymouth, Gregory J. Logan and his wife Michelle of Kingston, Heather J. Brunstrom and her husband Bill of Plymouth; devoted brother of Sandra Charles of Florida, Ann Barents of Sandwich, Arthur Logan of Florida, Mark Logan of Sandwich, Joel Logan of Scituate and Todd Logan of Kingston. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many many nieces and nephews. Reposing at the Cartwright-Venturi Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, Hawthorn Rd., Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Fund at . To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 13, 2019