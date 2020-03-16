|
Kenneth P. Burke resident of Glendale, Ariz, formerly of Quincy, Mass., passed away on March 5, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the age of 65. He passed away with his wife Betty Burke of 21 years by his side. Born July 15, 1954 Quincy, Mass. He was cherished by his daughters, Carrie (Eric) Lott, of Whitman, Mass. and Lindsey Burke of Somerville, Mass.. Step-children, Jamie (Brian) MacGregor of East Bridgewater, Mass. and Jonathan Del Greco of Weymouth, Mass. He was a devoted Grampa to Jacob Lott and Papa Kenny to step-grandchildren Taylor and Andrew Macgregor. He was predeceased by parents James E. Burke and Alice C. Burke of Quincy, Mass. He was survived by two brothers James (Dori) Burke of Randolph, Mass. and Robert Burke of Auburn, N.Y. Kenneth grew up in Quincy Point and played little league baseball. He went to Point Junior and was a 72' graduate of Quincy High School. He was certified at Sylvania technical school in Waltham Mass. He always loved cars especially his 1970 Chevelle SS, it was his pride and joy. Later in life he pursued work in New Jersey for a few years, but eventually settled down in Arizona. Ken was recently retired and looking forward to moving back with his wife to his home state of Massachusetts to be with his children, family, and friends. Kenny was a humble kind man who lived a simple life. He was always there to listen, but he was also always there to make you laugh and put a smile on your face. Ken gone too soon will be missed by many friends and family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 16, 2020