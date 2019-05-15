Kenneth R. Donovan, of Wollaston, died May 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ken met his wife Joan at North Quincy High and have been together for 70 years. They settled in Wollaston and raised their family there. He retired from the United States Army National Guard after more than 30 proud years of service. He was enlisted during the Korean Conflict. He started working at the Bank of Boston, now Bank of America, when he was 18 and retired from there in 1990. Ken enjoyed golf, fishing, and woodworking. He made wooden replicas of Noahs Ark and donated them to church fairs and other events for charity. Ken had a great sense of humor and always brought a smile to everyones face. He was generous, kind, caring, and always put others first. He was truly a gentleman and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Beloved husband of 66 years to Joan E. (Kilpatrick) Donovan of Quincy. Loving father of Robert H. Donovan and his wife Fanny of Port Charlotte, Fla., Gail McCarthy and her husband Stephen of West Bridgewater, Peter Donovan of Wareham, Kendra Arocho and her husband Rocky of Attleboro, David Donovan and his wife Sheila of Weymouth, and Paul Donovan and his wife Janine of Falmouth. Loving brother of the late James Donovan. Cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a funeral home service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ken may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or to a . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2019