Kenneth Robert Presley died on April 25, 2019, at age 83. Beloved husband of the late Deborah (Derosier) Presley, he was the father of James and his wife Tracey DePhillips of Weymouth, Lisa Carpenter of Marshfield, Joseph and his wife Theresa Presley of Marshfield, and Robert Presley of Weymouth. He was also the brother of Carol Scannell of Florida. He was the grandfather of Ashley, Katie, Brian, James, Joseph Jr., Jessica, John Michael, James, Matthew, Amy, and Justin; and the great-grandfather of Natalee, Jacob, and Leah. He was also the husband of his second wife the late Grace Brazer Presley of Hull. Kenneth was born in Weymouth, son of the late Akery K. and Elizabeth (Downey) Presley. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army for over 24 years, serving in both the Korea and Vietnam era, retiring in 1980. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in High Street Cemetery, Hingham. Memorial donations in memory of Ken may be made to fisherhouseboston.org. For additional information and online guest book, please go to www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019