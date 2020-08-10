Kenneth Ken Theodore Ted Van Meter, Jr. went home to be with his Lord on August 5, 2020 at the age of 76 following a long battle with dementia. He was at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ken is survived by his wife Virginia Ginny of 53 years, daughter Jennifer of Marshfield, son Jeffrey and wife Rebecca of Kingston and is Grampy to Nathan and Trevor. Ken was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Kenneth T. Van Meter, Sr. and Flora (Hirsch) Van Meter. He and his mother lived in Hingham with his maternal grandparents until his father retired from the Navy after World War II. The family then moved to St. Joseph, MO to be closer to his paternal grandfather. His family returned to Hingham when he was 10, later graduating from Hingham High School. He attended Sterling College in Sterling, KS where he made many lifelong friends.. For 36 years Ken taught high school science combining his love of science while building relationships with students. Ken taught in several high schools including Rockland, Whitman-Hanson and Cardinal Spellman before retiring in 2010. Ken was a member of South Shore Baptist Church for over 50 years where he was a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Boys Brigade leader and Bible Study teacher. Ken was an active member of the Southeastern Massachusetts Mineral Club and loved collecting and identifying mineral specimens while making lasting friendships. He also loved gardening and researching his family genealogy. Ken is also survived by his brother Robert and his wife Diane of Hanson and his sister-in-law Yvonne of Bath, ME. He was predeceased by his brother William. Ken is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Kens Life will be held at South Shore Baptist Church, 578 Main Street, Hingham, MA 02043 on Wednesday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kens memory to South Shore Baptist Church Deacons Fund or to the Southeastern Massachusetts Mineral Club Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 419, East Bridgewater, MA 02333-0419. For additional information and online guest book please visit www.downingchapel.com
