Kenneth W. Lord, age 88, passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born and raised in Boston, Mr. Lord had resided in Westwood for many years and more recently had been a resident of Quincy. The son of the late Cecilia (Walsh) and Chester Lord, he is survived by his nieces and nephews, Edward Lord of Foxboro, Theresa Lord of Weymouth, Daniel Lord of Dedham and Donna Clapp of Braintree. Brother of the late Chester and Edward Ward. Mr. Lord was a graduate of Boston Public Schools. Prior to his retirement, he had worked at Norwood Hospital and as a Baker for Lord's Donuts. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. A family graveside service will be celebrated with clergy on Wednesday, May 20, at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2020