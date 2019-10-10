|
Kenneth W. Osborne, age 87, of Hanson, formerly of Norwell and Hanover, passed away peacefully after a short illness on October 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret E. (Lyons) Osborne; loving father of Kristen M. Cantwell and husband Philip of Hanson, and Kenneth M. Osborne of Hanson; adored grandfather of Cassandra Cantwell of Hanson; son of the late Everett and Marion (Cann) Osborne; and brother of the late Winfield Osborne and Thomas Osborne; uncle of Patricia Eastman of Maine. Mr. Osborne was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy. He was a past member of the Hanover Historical Society. He was an avid antique dealer and had been involved in the Boy Scouts. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rt 123, near state police barracks), Norwell Center, followed by a graveside service in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Ken may be made to the Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull St., Hingham, MA 02043. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. Cohasset-Norwell 781.659.2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 10, 2019