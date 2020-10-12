Kerry A. (Rockwood) White, of Braintree, died October 8, 2020. Kerry received her associate's degree in accounting from Aquinas College and was currently working on her bachelor's degree from SNHU. She was a longtime employee for JL Hammett Company in Braintree and later worked for State Street Bank. Kerry had a passion for the arts, especially for music and the theater. She was a published author and a small business owner. Kerry's main passion in life was her family, especially her children. She will be remembered for her kind, giving, unselfish personality. Kerry will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of 26 years to Daniel R. White of Braintree. Devoted mother of Aidan White and Julia White both of Braintree. Cherished daughter of Norman F. Rockwood and the late Valerie Rockwood (Fletcher). Caring sister of Edward Rockwood and his wife Patricia of Quincy, Julie Rockwood and her wife Judy Casagrande of Avon, Rev. Mark Rockwood and his wife Paula of Maine and Diane Gillet and her husband John of Hanson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service will be private. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memorial of Kerry may be made to Save The Music Foundation at www.savethemusic.org
