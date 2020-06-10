Kerry Nault, born July 20, 1993, passed into eternal life on June 2, 2020. She was the loving daughter of John Nault and Cindy Nault. She is survived by her sister, Jennifer Another, brother-in-law, Robert Balboni, and her two nephews, Charlie and Leonardo Balboni. She also leaves behind many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Kerry grew up in Plymouth, Mass., and lived in Manchester, N.H., for some time. She attended Plymouth South High School, where she focused on her passion for cooking in the culinary program. Besides her love for cooking, Kerry was known for her infectious smile and a laugh that will be remembered by everyone that ever got the pleasure of knowing her. Her heart matched the brightness that could fill the darkest room. Her beautiful spirit connected people not just for a gathering or two, but for a lifetime. She will be forever in her family's hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store