Kerry O'Sullivan, of Quincy, formerly of South Weymouth, passed away May 21, 2019. Kerry grew up in South Weymouth, later moving to Quincy. She took part in competitive skiing in her younger years, and enjoyed yoga and music. Kerry had a fun and outgoing personality and made so many people smile. Beloved daughter of Maureen (Feeney) O'Sullivan of N.C. and Robert O'Sullivan of Quincy, she was the loving sister of Jackie O'Sullivan of Mass.; and granddaughter of Margery O'Sullivan of Abington. Kerry is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, her dog Stella and her best friend Liam. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A visitation period from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. will be held on Saturday, following a service at 10 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In loving memory of Kerry, please consider a donation to Independence Academy, 460 R Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301 or William J. Ostiguy School, 19 Temple Place, Boston, MA 02111.