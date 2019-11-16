|
Kevin Francis Gilmore of Weymouth, formerly of Hingham, died November 14, 2019. Kevin had a love for sports. He played basketball, softball, bowling, swimming and loved to sing and dance. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Kevin was a gold medal winner for swimming in the Special Olympics and achieved many additional medals at the games over the years. He enjoyed camping at Sebago Lake in Maine and attending Camp Fatima in New Hampshire. Kevin will be remembered for his love of people and great hugs. He was the beloved son of the late Joseph and Marguerite Gilmore; loving brother of Carole Ann Pierce of Middleboro, Susan Cullinan and her husband Timothy of Hanson, Peter John Gilmore of Puerto Rico, Thomas Augustus Gilmore of Md., Heather Marie Downs and her husband Kevin of Weymouth and the late Joseph Dennis Gilmore and Michael Edward Gilmore; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews, especially Sean, Daniel, Matthew and Timothy, who were blessed to live with him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 10 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to EC Week at Camp Fatima, 32 Fatima Road, Gilmanton, NH 03837 or Arc of the South Shore to benefit the swim team, 371 River Street, Weymouth, MA 02191. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019