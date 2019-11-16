The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Hingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin F. Gilmore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin F. Gilmore Obituary
Kevin Francis Gilmore of Weymouth, formerly of Hingham, died November 14, 2019. Kevin had a love for sports. He played basketball, softball, bowling, swimming and loved to sing and dance. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Kevin was a gold medal winner for swimming in the Special Olympics and achieved many additional medals at the games over the years. He enjoyed camping at Sebago Lake in Maine and attending Camp Fatima in New Hampshire. Kevin will be remembered for his love of people and great hugs. He was the beloved son of the late Joseph and Marguerite Gilmore; loving brother of Carole Ann Pierce of Middleboro, Susan Cullinan and her husband Timothy of Hanson, Peter John Gilmore of Puerto Rico, Thomas Augustus Gilmore of Md., Heather Marie Downs and her husband Kevin of Weymouth and the late Joseph Dennis Gilmore and Michael Edward Gilmore; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews, especially Sean, Daniel, Matthew and Timothy, who were blessed to live with him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street), East Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 10 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to EC Week at Camp Fatima, 32 Fatima Road, Gilmanton, NH 03837 or Arc of the South Shore to benefit the swim team, 371 River Street, Weymouth, MA 02191. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now