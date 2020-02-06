The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Kevin F. Wilcoxen Obituary
Kevin F. Wilcoxen, age 54, of Charlton passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Kevin was born, raised, and educated in Weymouth prior to graduating Bridgewater State in 1987 and Fitchburg State in 1994, where he received a master's degree in Education. He loved his work teaching at the Lighthouse School, Canton schools, and Southbridge School. Kevin was very dedicated to Camp Joslin in Charlton, where he went from camper to councilor and eventually became Director from age seven to age fifty. He loved music, helping people, and most of all his cat Diego. Kevin was predeceased by his father, Roy E. Wilcoxen, and his brother-in-law, Mark Rose. He was the loving son of Shirley (Michigan) Wilcoxen of Weymouth, brother of Christine Rose of Weymouth and Laurie McMullin and her husband Bruce of Norton. He was also the uncle to Joshua Green and Valerie Reed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Kevin on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Cremation will follow. Donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2020
