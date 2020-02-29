|
Kevin McGrath Sr., age 65, of Weymouth passed away suddenly on Monday, February 24, 2020. Kevin was raised and educated in Dorchester and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth after moving there in 1970. Being a natural jack-of-all-trades, Kevin worked many jobs throughout his life, but he most enjoyed working as a wheelchair technician, where he found he was able to help countless people. Kevin also worked for Burkhardt Brothers moving company for over 20 years. He was a very talented basketball player and also enjoyed bowling. He was best known for his years spent both playing and coaching softball, especially with family on Sunday mornings. Above all else, Kevin loved helping people and enjoying an ice-cold Budweiser. Kevin is survived by his loving children, Kevin McGrath Jr. and his wife Sam of Carver, Jaclyn McGrath of Hyannis, Michael McGrath of Aspen, CO., Bobby McGrath of Weymouth, and Kelly McGrath of Weymouth. He also leaves behind his father, Charles F. McGrath of Weymouth, and his siblings Stephen McGrath, Terrence McGrath, and Timothy McGrath. He was predeceased by his sister, Diane McCurdy and his mother, Eileen (Ross) McGrath. Kevin is also survived by his former wife Susan (Otto) McGrath; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Kevin on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Kevin will be cremated following his service. In lieu of flowers, please brighten someone's day with a random act of kindness to honor Kevin's memory. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 29, 2020