Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Trinity Community Church
234 Walpole St.
Norwood, MA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Trinity Community Church
234 Walpole St.
Norwood, MA
Kevin O'Toole


1975 - 2019
Kevin O'Toole Obituary
Kevin O'Toole, died March 28, 2019, at his home in Zephyrhills, Fla. Kevin was born October 10, 1975, in Norwood, Mass., to Helena and John O'Toole. He gained a bachelor's degree from Curry College in 2002. He married the late Johanna Foster, with whom he raised 3 children, Kevin Elijah, Hannah Jolena, and Faith Abigail. Kevin moved to Zephyrhills in 2004 to work for Cast Crete, and eventually moved to spend 14 years at United Rentals, managing contract negotiation. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, researching his Irish heritage, and learning violin. His family paid this tribute to him, "Kevin was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, he opened his heart to all he met; he will be sorely missed". He is survived by his 3 children, his 8 brothers, John and Sarah of Wellesley, Mass., Michael and Lisa of Stoughton, Mass., Stephen and Jennifer of Foxboro, Mass., Patrick and Susan of Mansfield, Mass., Danny and Laurie of Andover, Mass., James and Jeannie of Norwood, Mass., Timothy and Dionne of Wrentham, Mass., and Coley and Barbara of Roslindale, Mass.; his parents; and many nieces and nephews. His celebration of life ceremony will be held Sunday, November 24, at Trinity Community Church, 234 Walpole St., Norwood, Mass., at 4 p.m., with visiting hours from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This will be followed by a private family dinner. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support post-secondary education for Kevin's children at www.gofundme.com/f/for-kevs-kids.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 21, 2019
