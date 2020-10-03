Kevin P. Butler, of Abington, passed unexpectedly on September 28, 2020. Kevin was born in Boston and grew up in Pembroke and Abington. He was a licensed barber and worked in several shops in the area. Kevin was the beloved son of Robert Butler and his wife Kim of Abington, and Theresa Weldon and her longtime partner Keith Pilotte of Halifax. He was the loving brother of Brian Butler of Abington, Kathryn Butler of Manomet, and step-brother Patrick of Seattle, WA. He leaves behind a son Jameson, who he loved with all his heart; as well as his nieces Hannah and Taylor, and nephews Michael, Christopher and Cameron. He was preceded in death by his brother David and his grandparents Anna and John Butler, as well as Lawrence and Elaine (Kearns) Weldon. Kevin will be remembered as having a deeply loving and loyal soul. He had the ability to make anyone around him feel like they were the most important person in the world. He was a hard worker in whatever endeavor he took on. What he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family, especially his son Jameson, who was the center of his universe. Kevin had an infectious personality and was always the center of attention. He commanded a room with his boisterous voice, hearty laugh, and ready smile. We will miss his loving spirit and unquestionable loyalty the most. Services will be private. Kevin will be buried in Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, where he will join his brother David in eternal rest. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Kevins name to the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health. To sign Kevin's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.