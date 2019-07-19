|
|
Kevin P. Currier, 61, passed away at his home in Plymouth on May 23, 2019, following a long illness. He was born in New Jersey, April 20, 1958, the son of the late Thomas O. and Murielle R. (Cummings) Currier. Through the years, Kevin loved traveling, dancing, and dining out. He especially enjoyed vacationing on the Cape. He was previously employed as an engineer and HVAC technician and recognized for his skill and attention to detail. He was an enthusiastic Boston sports fan and faithfully followed the Bruins, Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics. He was patriotic and an avid student of American History. Kevin leaves behind three siblings, Carole A. Troster of Florida, Thomas O. Currier Jr. of Pennsylvania, and Nanette M. Maden of Beverly. He was predeceased by his brothers, Timothy, William, and Daniel; and survived by his daughter, Jinny Lee Barbuto; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dear partner and friend of many years, Donna Buchine. A time of remembrance and burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett, on August 8, at 11:30 a.m. Friends and family are invited. Donations to the (heart.org) may be made in Kevin's memory.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 19 to July 26, 2019