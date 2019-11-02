|
Kevin R. Cross passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at age 45. The beloved son of Ray N. and Susan M. (Collins) Cross of North Quincy, he was the loving brother of Kelly Anne Cross Gamble and Keith L. Cross and his wife Mary of Quincy; cherished nephew of Kathryn H. Collins of FL and Ronald and Marsha Cross of Quincy; cousin of E. J. and Phenex; fun loving uncle of Daniel and Jenna Gamble, Joseph, Grace, Thomas and Emma Cross, all of Quincy. Kevin graduated from Norfolk County Agricultural High School and attended Quincy College and UMass-Amherst. Pursuing his landscaping dream, he worked as the groundskeeper for Wampatuck Golf Course in Canton. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Sunday, November 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., No. Quincy. Cremation will follow. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2019