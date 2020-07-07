1/
Kevin Sullivan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Sullivan, of Quincy, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the son of Donald and Joan (LeDoux) Sullivan of Braintree. Kevin was the husband of the late Debra (Collins), and the father of John and Jessica Sullivan. He was the brother of Donna Fooks and her husband Samuel of Quincy, James Sullivan of Pawtucket RI, William Sullivan of Quincy and his late wife Cherilyn, Steve Sullivan of Attleboro, and the late Donald Sullivan Jr. Kevin is survived by many nieces and nephews. Kevin was a graduate of Braintree High School, and worked for the Sinai Hospital in Canton for many years. He was an avid baseball, hockey, and football enthusiast. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 oclock on Thursday, July 9 in St. Johns Church, 44 School Street, Quincy. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Randolph. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Kevins memory to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences please visit www.Keohane.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved