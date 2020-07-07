Kevin Sullivan, of Quincy, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the son of Donald and Joan (LeDoux) Sullivan of Braintree. Kevin was the husband of the late Debra (Collins), and the father of John and Jessica Sullivan. He was the brother of Donna Fooks and her husband Samuel of Quincy, James Sullivan of Pawtucket RI, William Sullivan of Quincy and his late wife Cherilyn, Steve Sullivan of Attleboro, and the late Donald Sullivan Jr. Kevin is survived by many nieces and nephews. Kevin was a graduate of Braintree High School, and worked for the Sinai Hospital in Canton for many years. He was an avid baseball, hockey, and football enthusiast. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 oclock on Thursday, July 9 in St. Johns Church, 44 School Street, Quincy. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Randolph. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Kevins memory to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences please visit www.Keohane.com
.