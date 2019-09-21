|
Kevin W. Gaughen of Hingham passed away on September 19, 2019, at the age of 65, after a battle with prostate cancer. A beloved father to Kevin Jr., Anne, and Michael; and father-in-law to Alisa and Alison, his roles as grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, partner and general counsel were among his most cherished. He is also survived by his significant other, Tammy Gray; his first wife, Eileen Gaughen; his brother, Robert H. Gaughen Jr.; and sisters, Elizabeth Volpone and Eleanor Hernando; and brother-in-law, Julio Hernando. In death, he joins his sisters, Catherine Titus and Rita Lane, and his parents, Robert H. Gaughen and Catherine Gaughen, and peacefully went to rest with them surrounded by his loving family. A graduate of Boston College High School, Georgetown University and Suffolk Law School, Kevin was deeply honored to use his curiosity and intellect as a lawyer in Weymouth to serve the communities of the South Shore since 1979. A captain at heart, Kevin loved the sea and in 2004 patented a new design for a lobster trap with his son Michael, mostly so he could enjoy the fruits of that labor. While he loved the law, the ocean, a good book and a strong argument, nothing was more important to him than his family and friends, and he will be always remembered by them for his brilliance, strength, stubbornness, generosity and deep love of salt and maple syrup. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 21, 2019