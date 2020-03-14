|
|
Kevin William Toohey, 70, a proud Plympton resident of 20 years, passed away March 12, 2020, after many years of declining health. Beloved husband to Linda Toohey. Loving father to Brian P. Toohey, Billy Toohey, and Brendan Toohey. Son of Nancy and Edward Toohey. Brother to Geraldine and her husband Larry Hutchings, Edmund and his wife Susan Toohey, Noreen Hutchings-Horton and her husband Cecil, Micheal Toohey, Liam and his wife Lynnette Toohey, and Tara Toohey. Cherished grandfather to Jeremy Toohey. Kevin is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Kevin grew up in Roxbury and moved to Rockland. He worked for 23 years at the MBTA. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 17, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St (Rte. 106), Kingston. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hands and Hearts for Homeless, where he was the treasurer, to Hearts for the Homeless, 105 Ring Rd., Plympton, MA 02367. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com, Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 14, 2020