Kieran Mark Hannon of Quincy, Mass., passed away on November 24, 2019 Kieran leaves behind his son and absolute pride and joy, Patrick Henry. Beloved partner of Lily Keener of Quincy. Cherished son of Jeff and Deirdre Hannon of Quincy. Amazing brother and best friend to Keegan and Kennedy Hannon both of Quincy. Kieran is predeceased by his youngest brother Aiden. Beloved grandson of Mary Simmons and the late Henry Simmons of Quincy and William and Carol Hannon of Cohasset. Kieran is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins and a million friends who will deeply miss him. Kieran was born in Boston, but lived his life in Quincy, where he played both Hockey and Lacrosse. Known loving as Kierz, Kierbear, Hostess or Hosty to his family and friends, Kieran graduated from Archbishop Williams High School and Bridgeton Academy. A religiously devoted Boston sports, in particular the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins, he would be commentating or texting with his family and friends after each and every play. One of Kieran's favorite family trips was getting to see the Pats beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl in Arizona a few years ago and claimed that to be one of the best days of his life. A bartender by trade, Spiderman and Sponge Bob aficionado, Kieran had a smile that would melt your heart and the kindest soul to everyone and anyone he came in contact with. There was nothing he would not do for his family or friends at a moment's notice. Loyal and caring, happy and loving, his greatest role was being a dad to Patrick who he loved beyond words, if not working he spent all his time with his little man by his side. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 4 - 8 p.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA. Please join us as we celebrate Kieran's life at 10:30 a.m. on Monday prior to a funeral Mass to be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Ann Church Wollaston. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Patrick H. Hannon Educational Fund, c/o Eastern Bank 34 Chapman Street, Quincy, MA 02170. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 29, 2019