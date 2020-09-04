Kimberlee A. (Candelora) Donahue of Whitman, died suddenly on August 28, 2020. Kimberlee received her master's degree in Business and has worked in the banking industry for many years. She most recently worked for U.S Bank of Boston. Kimberlee will be remembered for her giving, outgoing and caring personality. Her main passion in life was her family and spending time with those she loved. Kimberlee will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of Andrew R. Donahue of Whitman. Cherished mother of her new born son Archer Donahue of Whitman. Loving daughter of Eddie Hennebury of Brockton and Cheryl Hennebury and her life partner Todd Burress of Weymouth. Caring sister of Ryan Candelora and his wife Rachel of Salisbury, Taylor Hennebury and his partner Liz of Brockton, Nicholas Hennebury of Marshfield and Jesse Hennebury of Marshfield. Adored aunt of Caleb Candelora. Devoted daughter-in-law of Stephen Donahue of Whitman and Christine Hannon and her husband Mike of Whitman. Dear sister-in-law of Stephen Donahue Jr. of Whitman and Ami Donahue of Stoughton. Also survived by many extended family and close friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kimberlee may be made to the Go Fund Me for funeral expenses and college fund at https://gf.me/u/yvkzra
. See www.keohane.com
for directions and online condolences.