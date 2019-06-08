|
Kirk Yanefski, 86, of Quincy passed away June 5, 2019. Born in what is now known as Macedonia, Mr. Yanefski served in the Yugoslavian Air Force before immigrating to the U.S. in the early 1950s. He became an American citizen and returned to his homeland to meet and marry his bride, Helen. They settled in Quincy in 1979. Mr. Yanefski made his career as a professional waiter in the food service industry. He worked for many years at Cafe Amalfi and Athens Olympian Restaurant as a member of the Hotel and Restaurant Workers Union Local 26. He retired in 1994. In his spare time, he enjoyed taking long walks and tending to the tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and other plants in his vegetable garden. He was the husband of 54 years to Helen J. (Atanasova) Yanefski; father of Kenny Yanefski of Quincy and George Yanefski of West Yarmouth. He was the brother-in-law of Nikola Atanasov and his wife Carol of Woburn and Kiro Atanasov and his wife Sarah of Saugus. Also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Mass., 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Visiting hours will be held two hours prior to the start of the funeral, beginning at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information and online condolences, visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 8, 2019