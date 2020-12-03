1/1
Kristen E. Finn
Kristen E. Finn, of Quincy, formerly of Milton, passed away on November 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of Dorothy A. (McDonald) and William J. Finn Jr. of Milton. Loving sister of Caitlyn M. Finn of Dorchester. Kristen is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her colleagues and students at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School and Quincy College. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Saturday, December 5, at 10:15. Due to Covid-19, seating is limited. A link to a livestream of the Mass will be posted on the church web site, www.stagathaparish.org. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, Friday 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kristen's memory may be sent to Whitman-Hanson Regional High School Scholarship Fund, 600 Franklin St., Whitman, MA 02382. For complete obituary and to send a condolence message to the Finn family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15 AM
Saint Agatha Church
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
